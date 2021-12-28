Deep sympathy for the victims

Dear Sir

The hospital was not licensed, the car did not have a permit, the launch had no fitness, the gas line was not allowed, the driver did not have a license, the factory did not have a fire extinguisher and design of the building had no approval. Nothing is known in this country before people die. A few days ago fire broke out in the three-storey launch MV Expedition-10.



There were many casualties in the fire. Many are also missing in the river. The incident is heartbreaking. We express our deepest condolences to the victims of this tragic event. The people of Sadar's Diakul village stood by the victims with warm clothes to rescue the passengers during the fire and swimmers who came ashore. Ignoring the fog and severe cold, they jumped into the Sugandha River to save the passengers. According to locals, the people of Diakul called the national emergency service number 999 immediately after the incident. However, fire service unit arrived at the scene in the morning.



It is important to take precautionary measures to prevent accidents, shipwrecks and fires on ships. Regular supervision of the naval management authority must also be strengthened. Launch owners and workers have no choice but to be more sincere and careful.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, CRID