Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Deep sympathy for the victims

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

Dear Sir
The hospital was not licensed, the car did not have a permit, the launch had no fitness, the gas line was not allowed, the driver did not have a license, the factory did not have a fire extinguisher and design of the building had no approval. Nothing is known in this country before people die. A few days ago fire broke out in the three-storey launch MV Expedition-10.

There were many casualties in the fire. Many are also missing in the river. The incident is heartbreaking. We express our deepest condolences to the victims of this tragic event. The people of Sadar's Diakul village stood by the victims with warm clothes to rescue the passengers during the fire and swimmers who came ashore. Ignoring the fog and severe cold, they jumped into the Sugandha River to save the passengers. According to locals, the people of Diakul called the national emergency service number 999 immediately after the incident. However, fire service unit arrived at the scene in the morning.

It is important to take precautionary measures to prevent accidents, shipwrecks and fires on ships. Regular supervision of the naval management authority must also be strengthened. Launch owners and workers have no choice but to be more sincere and careful.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deep sympathy for the victims
We must thank the white-coat army for saving us and the world
Safety on waterways is must
SDGs: Why inclusiveness so imperative    
Computerized port management for Digital Bangladesh
Education and health require  special focus amid C-19 threats
Quality of Teletalk service needs to be improved
The US seems unable to extricate itself from the swamp of the 2021 Capitol riot


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft