Safety on waterways is must







The safest and most comfortable way to travel is by water. After that, people feel comfortable to travel by train, but as the days go by, people seem to be worried about this comfortable journey. In our country, a fire broke out last night at around 3 am last Thursday in the Deuri area of Ponabalia Union in Jhalokati. The fire started from a gas cylinder in the kitchen near the engine room of the launch. Everything except the steel structure of the launch was burnt.



The news reached the fire station at 3.26 minutes. The fire station authorities rushed to the spot but could not bring the fire under control. When the news reached Barisal River Fire Station, they came and put out the fire. But already 39 of them died in the blaze. Besides, more than 60 burnt passengers are fighting for their lives at Jhalokati Sadar Hospital and Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.



Who is responsible for so many people injured, killed and missing? Meanwhile, the passengers of MV Expedition-10 are crying and saying that the authorities have fulfilled their responsibility because the launch had more passengers than its capacity. The launch had thousands of passengers. Launch crews did not come forward to protect the passengers after the fire broke out. No passenger was given a life jacket. There was no fire extinguisher on the launch. According to the researchers, there have been four to five hundred committees to investigate the naval accidents that have taken place in our country in the last 30 years. Then naturally the question arises, is the work of the investigation committee being done in the right way?



The report submitted always includes recommendations. If they had been implemented properly at the right time, the people of Bangladesh would not have seen this accident. Its responsibility cannot be avoided by the inquiry committee. If we analysis the waterway accidents in the past years, we will see On August 4, 2014, the popular passenger launch 'ML Pinaki-6' sank in the Padma river in Mawa.



The wreckage of the launch, which sank in the river with more than two and a half hundred passengers, did not match. At that time 49 bodies were recovered. On 22 February 2015, 60 passengers were killed in the accident of the passenger launch 'MV Mostafa' in the river Padma at Paturia in Manikganj. The report of the inquiry committee formed by the Ministry of Shipping then blamed some people and made 24 recommendations. They have not been implemented.



On June 29 last year, the bodies of 34 people were recovered when the passenger launch 'ML Morning Bird' sank in the river Buriganga in Shyambazar area of the capital. On the day of the accident, the Ministry of Shipping formed a seven-member investigation committee. Later on July 7 of that year, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury released the report of the committee.



In the report, the investigation committee recommended 20 points to avoid future accidents. These include relocating lazy birding, shipyards, dockyards and ferries from the vicinity of Sadarghat; increase the manpower of the naval police, including the immediate arrest of the master-engine drivers responsible for uncovering the cause of the naval accident; Various suggestions were made including timely amendment of the law and taking steps to make the training of the naval personnel fruitful by updating the punishment and fines of the violators.



However, the cause of the accident was not disclosed in the interest of legal investigation. Most of these recommendations have not been implemented in a single year.



Jhalokati district administration has formed three separate investigation committees. Will the investigation be like the previous investigation committee? Also, the amount of punishment prescribed by the existing law for transporting passengers without a fitness certificate, operating a ship without a trained pilot or engineer, or carrying passengers and goods in excess of capacity is extremely inadequate.



Many times incompetent drivers run launches instead of real drivers. This results in frequent naval accidents. To ensure maritime security, a strong task force comprising of Naval Police, Coast Guard, and BIWTA needs to be formed.



The Department of Shipping and BIWTA will have to conduct regular operations to stop all types of shipping, including faulty, unsaved and unregistered launches. Appropriate training needs to be arranged for the launch crew and staff. Launch movement should be stopped in inclement weather. The number of surveyors must be increased. Regular mobile courts should be set up to ensure that no vessel can operate without a C-survey certificate.



Strict punishment should be provided to stop accidents due to negligence of transport owners. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication too are most required.

The contributor can be reached at



