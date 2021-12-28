Computerized port management for Digital Bangladesh

International trade has been increased tremendously during last few decades due to increased trade volume from country to country. Growing pressure of regional, bilateral and cross border trading culture is putting positive impact on increased domestic and international containerized trade volume in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh traditional way of containerized international trade and business operating arrangement is being almost impossible due to the change of socio-economic condition. Along with other issues the illegal trade practices such as evading customs' duties and excises have been long hanging issues in Bangladesh.



If we stick around with our existing technologies the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as well as the port custom authority and security personnel will never get maximum benefits from the fields like Customs Inspection, Port Security Measures, etc. This write up attempts to highlight the worthiness of using updated digital or modern container scanning system in port areas in Bangladesh.



Container Scanning System (CSS) supplies high resolution called penetration rate of ray technique on to the traded containers in a certain degree that can capture the entire image of inside of the container. Such picture will display in the port custom and security personnel monitor for their varieties of queries and inspectional purposes.



Container Inspection System (CIS) assists customs authority to assess custom duties, excises and VAT etc by using modern software support. In advanced countries, container handling using CSS is taking place since long to ensure port operational activities efficiently. However, in Bangladesh, lacking of initiative is there to implement this digital system in both sea and land ports areas. Feasibility studies have been conducted by both the authorities and result shows very positive impact to implement this modern system to support the future growth of land and sea ports containerized trading volume and its expansion.



Therefore, implementation of Container Scanning System along with Container Inspection System both in land and sea port areas is having very positive utility on trade and economic growth for Bangladesh by both users e.g. both sea and land port authorities. There are sixteen land ports and two seaports in Bangladesh by which covered pickup vehicles and container cargo are being traded. Port authorities are operating such trading in a traditional ways in Bangladesh.



Complete scanning and subsequent inspection of containers at ports would most likely deter terrorists and smugglers under particular circumstances and to establish a business confidence among the stakeholders the CSS is a permanent apparatus donated by modern science and technological advancement to lead the future business effectively. In Bangladesh, price volatility is a common phenomenon for almost all types of goods and services from essential to industrial types, and uneven fluctuation of them will be stopped by using this updated digital system and its effective implementation.



Containers arriving at a port-of-entry are inspected to prevent entry of undesired cargo such as illegal weapons, drugs, and dangerous materials. Therefore, CSS implementation in port areas will facilitate to smooth containerized shipments process to support the future business growth potentially. The container/vehicle inspection systems comprise three major series: the fixed, the mobile and the reloadable systems. Fixed Container Scanner generates high degree of resolution to capture the image as output of the insider goods that eventually portray a handsome image of the containerized inside goods and services to the users' PC to be appeared in their monitors.



In a study, after conducting the meetings with the audiences, it has been found that all groups of audiences have remarkable gap in understanding and know how about this modern technology and its usability in ports areas. Then the team of investigation, started a well-structured orientation concerning this modern technology and able to acquaint them with the concept, application of this modern technology and its usability. 97 per cent of them responded positively which is directly related to the port performance.



The application and adaptability of such technology will enable all parties concerned to the digital fast forwarding era that country is entering. Contemporary pressure on demand and supply sides and managing them with due adjustment to gain operational effectiveness, modern CIS is the best option to implement immediately. Adapting CSS will enhance port security.

The writer is a private university

teacher and freelance contributor









