CHUADANGA, Dec 27: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized four gold bars, weighing 4 kg, worth about Tk 2.57 crore from Ramnagar Eidgah Field in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Friday.

On a tipped off, a BGB team conducted a drive in the area, and seized four abandoned gold bars from a field along the Darshana border, said a BGB media release.

The gold bars were deposited with the Chuadanga Treasury Office.