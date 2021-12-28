15 rebel AL candidates expelled from party in Netrakona

KENDUA, NETRAKONA, Dec 27: A total of 15 local leaders of Awami League Kendua Upazila unit in the district have been expelled from the party for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming Union Parishad polls.

Kendua upazila unit AL President Abdul Kadir Bhuiya and General Secretary Asadul Haque Bhuiya made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

The expelled are: the upazila unit AL Vice-President Abu Taher and member Fazlur Rahman, Ashujia Union unit AL member Md Rafiqul Islam, Dalpa Union unit AL member Aminul Rahman Khan Pathan Oli, Ganda Union unit AL Vice-President Mohammad Sirajul Islam and member Md Shahidul Islam Akand, Balaishimul Union unit AL member Md Yar Khan, Naopara Union unit AL member Shafiqul Islam and Sarwar Jahan Kausar, Kandiura Union unit AL member Mahabub Alam Babul, Chirang Union unit AL member Mostaq Ahmed, upazila unit AL Cultural Secretary SM Iqbal Rumi, Roaibari Union unit AL Joint General Secretary Md Lutfar Rahman Akand, Paikura Union unit AL member Humayun Kabir Chowdhury and Rafiqul Islam Khan.

The fifth phase UP election is scheduled to be held on January 5 in 2022.









