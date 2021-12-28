Pirojpur Press Club gets new committee

PIROJPUR, Dec 27: A new committee of Pirojpur Press Club (PPC) has been formed for the year 2022.

The committee was formed through election at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the PPC held in the club's conference room in the town.

SM Rezaul Islam Shamim (Daily Independent) and Tanvir Ahmed (Bangladesh Protidin) have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

Imam Hossan Masud (Khobor Patro) and Khelapath Hosen Khusru (Pirojpurer Khata) have been elected vice-presidents unopposed.

Ziaul Haque (Somoy TV) as joint secretary, Hasibur Islam Hasan (Gramer Samaj) treasurer, and Tamim Sardar (Independent TV) office secretary, Dipanker Mata Mintu (Pirojpur Khanto) cultural secretary, Rezwan Islam Sajan (Weekly Bolesswar) sports scretary, Sheikh Abu Md. Zubaer Rony (Weekly Pirojpurer Bani) as information technology and publication secretary have also been elected unopposed.

Out of total 51 votes, 48 ones were cast. The election was conducted by Executive Magistrate M. Nahid Bhuyan as returning officer and assisted by two others.









