Six killed in road mishaps in two districts

At least six people including a couple were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Narayanganj, on Sunday and Monday.

JAMALPUR: A man and his wife were killed when a truck ploughed through their roadside house in the district's Dewanganj early Monday.

The deceased were Jaynal, a farmer, and his wife Hasina Begum, 36.

Soon after the incident, the truck driver managed to flee.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dewanganj Police Station (PS) Mohabbat Kabir said, a fertiliser-bound truck ploughed through a roadside house on the Dhaka-Roumari road around 3am.

Jaynal and his wife died in sleep.

NARAYANGANJ: At least four people have been killed when a running train rammed a stationary passenger bus at No. 1 Rail Crossing in the district city.

Five more people were also critically injured in the accident. They were sent to hospital after rescuing.

The accident happened at about 6 pm on Sunday.

Police and Fire Service personnel have launched the rescue operation following the accident.

Confirming the accident, Narayanganj Sadar Model PS OC Shah Zaman said, a bus of 'Ananda Paribahan' was standing on the railway track due to traffic congestion. At that time, a speeding train coming from Dhaka hit the bus, damaging the vehicle badly and leaving four people dead on the spot and injuring several others.







