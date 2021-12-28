19 held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 27: Police have arrested 19 people from different areas in the district city on various charges.

Of the arrestees, nine had warrants against them while six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

They were arrested during several drives conducted in the city from Sunday night to Monday morning. Several cases are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, said police.

Police also recovered a large amount of drugs during the drives, said ADC of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Md Golam Ruhul Quddus.







