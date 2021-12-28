Char children deprived of Vitamin A capsules at Lalmohan



The photo shows two char boys who are deprived of getting Vitamin A capsules. photo: observer

Under the Vitamin A+ Campaign, the feeding programme continued from December 11 to 14, but char children in the upazila remained deprived.

According to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex sources, only 272 children are in Char Kachuakhali; but the actual figure will be more.

Some people complained that Upazila Health Complex authority is not serious about the char children.

Char-dwellers like Mazid Munsi, Md Alauddin, and Md Noore Alam said, "Our children are deprived of Vitamin A capsules and other healthcare facilities. Their physical growth and antibiotic capacity are not increasing. We demanded of the authority concerned for feeding Vitamin A capsules to our children and other healthcare services for them. "

Corona vaccination was going on in Sadar Upazila. But it has not reached dwellers of Char Kachua and Char Shahjalal.

"We also demanded corona vaccines in our chars," they added.

Lalmohan Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Md Mizanur Rahman said, Vitamin A capsule feeding among char children and vaccination will begin soon.

When asked, why char children did not get Vitamin A capsules within the time, he could not answer satisfactorily.









