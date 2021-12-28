AL leader beaten up over election result at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Dec 27: In Bagha Upazila of the district, an union Awami League (AL) leader Enamul Haq was beaten up by supporters of a member candidate on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 of Arani Union of the upazila. It took place over disputed election result.

Voting held in Jhina Government Primary School ended at 4 pm. But the result was not accepted by member candidate Atikur Rahman. So, his supporters became angry and started beating Enamul Haq, general secretary of the union AL. He was admitted to Bagha Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition. Kalam Mandal has been elected member in the ward having 1,301.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the beating. If complained, legal action will be taken.










