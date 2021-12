AL leader beaten up over election result at Bagha

Six killed in road mishaps in two districts

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

LGED Executive Engineer Md Amirul Islam presiding over an awareness meeting on National Integrity Strategy Plan held in the town on Monday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]