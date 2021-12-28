Mymensingh road work progress inspected

Nazrul Islam, secretary of the Road Transport Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, inspected the progress of 66-kilometre long Mymensingh (Raghurampur)-Phulpur-Nakla-Sherpur Road work on Monday.

Hailing the work progress, he said the improvement is going on at the satisfactory level.

It is expected the constructing company Rana Builders Private Limited (RBPL) will be able to complete the project in scheduled time, the secretary added.

According to RBPL managing director, so far the project's physical progress is 70 per cent, and the financial progress is 40 per cent only.

The project cost is Tk 7.5 billion. It is scheduled to be finished by 2022.

A senior official in RHD (Road & Highways Department)-Mymensingh zone said, once the project is completed, it will pave the way of smooth transportation as traffic is increasing in this region. Local mobility will also increase in transporting agricultural products which will contribute to GDP growth.













