Awareness meet on Integrity Strategy Plan held

KISHOREAGANJ, Dec 27: An awareness meeting on National Integrity Strategy Plan was held in the town on Monday.

The meeting was organized by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Engineer Kamrul Islam Siddiqui Auditorium with a view to informing its stakeholders about the latest situation.

It was presided over by LGED Executive Engineer Md Amirul Islam. Among others, LGED Senior Assistant Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam, assistant engineers Md Abul Hasan Shovon and Md Rafiul Mafiz Joy, contractors Goutom Sarker and Badal Rahman, journalists Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, Adovcate A.B.M. Lutfur Rashid Rana and Sajan Ahammad Papon spoke at the meeting.