Traditional boat race on Jan 1 in Khulna

KHULNA, Dec 27: The 14th annual boat race, popularly known as Nouka Baich' competition-2021, will held in the Rupsha River on January 1 in 2022.

Patronised by Akiz Group of Industries, Khulna Nagar Samajik O Sangskritik Kendra will organize the event in cooperation with Khulna District administration.

Marking the golden jubilee of independence as well as celebration of 'Mujib Barsho,' this year's traditional boat race will be held as Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Barsho Fantastic Traditional Boat Race.

The boat race remained suspended for last two years amid Covid-19 pandemic.

To make the race success, a preparatory meeting was held on December 21 in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) office. It was chaired by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the meeting as chief guest. The address of welcome was delivered by Additional DC (ADC-Education and ICT) S M Sadekur Rahman.

Around 30 boats will take part in the race under three groups. The first, second and third winners of the main group will get prize money of Taka one lakh, 60,000 and 30,000 while the other two groups each will get Tk 50,000, Tk 30,000 and Tk 20,000 respectively, said Md Ashrafuzzaman, advisor of Khulna Nagar Samajik O Sangskritik Kendra.

The boat race will begin at around 2 pm in Custom Ghat area. It will end in the Rupsha Bridge area.

KCC mayor is expected to distribute prizes among winners, he added.






