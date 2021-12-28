913 crime incidents occur in three months in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 27: A total of 913 crime incidents took place in 91 days of September-November 2021 in 11 police stations (PSs) in district and metropolitan areas.

According to a report placed in the district law and order committee meeting, of these crime incidents, 481 crimes were committed in five PSs of Barishal Metropolitan Police area while 432 crimes in six PSs of the district police area.

Of the crime incidents, 9 were murder incidents including four in BMP area and five ones in district police area. The number of torture on women was 61. Of these, 20 occurred in BMP area and 41 in district police area. Also 12 rape incidents were recorded, of which five in BMP area and 7 in district area.

A total of 26 children were tortured during the time. Of these, 12 occurred in BMP area and 14 in district area.

A total of 376 drugs-related crimes were committed. Of these, 263 crimes were committed in five PSs area of BMP while 113 ones in district police area. Other crime incidents included kidnapping, rioting and snatching.

Over ten crimes were committed in every day of the three months in Barishal. But in the eye of law-enforcing agency, the situation is under control.









