Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River

Fire service divers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two siblings who had gone missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Roangchhari Upazila of Bandarban on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ahnaf Akib, 22, and Mariam Adnin, 16, the children of Zahirul Islam of Fatullah union of Narayanganj.

Senior Station officer of Bandarban Fire Service Nazmul Alam said Ahnaf Akib was a second year student of Brac University.

Earlier, a team of tourists numbering ten arrived in Bandarban from Narayanganj on December 22, police said.

On Friday, they went to Badhura waterfall to take a bath, and at one stage, eight people including Maria, Akib and Mariam went missing.

However, local people managed to rescue six of them.

Among them, Maria Islam, 19, was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Mohammad Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Roangchhari Police Station, said the bodies of the two missing siblings were recovered from the river after a 21-hour rescue operation.





