

Luxurious launches on Barishal-Dhaka route not fit enough

These passenger launches are attractive to look having lift, air-conditioner, television and other luxurious items. But these are lacking necessary life-saving instruments like jacket and fire extinguisher.

Now after the fire incident in Avijan-10 launch in the Suganda River, the old concern of safety has again been created among passengers.

A senior private bank officer, Toharul Khan in Dhaka said, "The Suganda River tragedy has reminded us of deadly consequence of travelling by luxurious but faulty launches. I am used to go to Dhaka for two times in a month. I don't see launches with necessary life supports including fire extinguisher."

Teacher Rubina Islam said, "Proprietors are enhancing fare day by day but not services."

Garments businessman Jahirul Islam said, there are 2-3 lifejackets for 15-20 cabins in such launches.

Supervisor of Parabat-9 Launch Babul Hossain said, "All necessary safety systems are available in our launch."

Manager Nasir Uddin of Koakata-2 launch said, "We have kept all safety measures as per the government rules and regulations. But there is no control on the nature but Allah only. We are trying to ensure safety for passengers."

President of Conscious Citizen Committee in Barishal said, in proportion of the service charge being realised from passengers, the service should be provided; launch authorities' negligence should be addressed; main reason of accident is tea shop beside engine room; in some launches cooking is made by fire woods, which is more dangerous.

When asked, Sub-Assistant Director of the Fire Services and Civil Defence- Barishal Belal Uddin said, "We are always trying to keep launches safe. We have trained up launch officers for free of cost on differtent issues. More training will be provided if necessary."

Very soon inspection will be made in launches for ensuring further safety and security strength, he maintained.









BARISHAL, Dec 26: With risky fitness, about one dozen three to four-storey luxurious launches are running on Barishal-Dhaka route regularly.These passenger launches are attractive to look having lift, air-conditioner, television and other luxurious items. But these are lacking necessary life-saving instruments like jacket and fire extinguisher.Now after the fire incident in Avijan-10 launch in the Suganda River, the old concern of safety has again been created among passengers.A senior private bank officer, Toharul Khan in Dhaka said, "The Suganda River tragedy has reminded us of deadly consequence of travelling by luxurious but faulty launches. I am used to go to Dhaka for two times in a month. I don't see launches with necessary life supports including fire extinguisher."Teacher Rubina Islam said, "Proprietors are enhancing fare day by day but not services."Garments businessman Jahirul Islam said, there are 2-3 lifejackets for 15-20 cabins in such launches.Supervisor of Parabat-9 Launch Babul Hossain said, "All necessary safety systems are available in our launch."Manager Nasir Uddin of Koakata-2 launch said, "We have kept all safety measures as per the government rules and regulations. But there is no control on the nature but Allah only. We are trying to ensure safety for passengers."President of Conscious Citizen Committee in Barishal said, in proportion of the service charge being realised from passengers, the service should be provided; launch authorities' negligence should be addressed; main reason of accident is tea shop beside engine room; in some launches cooking is made by fire woods, which is more dangerous.When asked, Sub-Assistant Director of the Fire Services and Civil Defence- Barishal Belal Uddin said, "We are always trying to keep launches safe. We have trained up launch officers for free of cost on differtent issues. More training will be provided if necessary."Very soon inspection will be made in launches for ensuring further safety and security strength, he maintained.