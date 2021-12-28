Video
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:40 AM
Modi govt freezes accounts of Mother Teresa's charity

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity (MoC) in West Bengal, the political head of state said on Monday, after weekend events on the occasion of Christmas celebrations.
Hindu vigilantes disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including central Modi territory ahead of local elections in the coming months. Die-hard Hindu groups affiliated with Modi's party have repeatedly accused the culture ministry of running religious conversion programs under the guise of charity by providing poor Hindus and tribal communities with money, free education and a shelter.
"Shocked to hear that (at) Christmas the Union Ministry froze all the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's missionaries of charity in India! Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of state, wrote in a tweet. "Their 22,000 patients and staff were left without food and medicine. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," said Banerjee, opposition leader and outspoken critic of the Modi government.
Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997, founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950. Based in the eastern state of West Bengal, the MoC has more than 3,000 nuns around the world who run hospices, community kitchens, schools, leper colonies and homes for abandoned children.
MoC officials were not immediately available for comment, while the federal Home Office said the government will issue a statement once the initial investigation is completed. "I urge the press not to mix the financial irregularities of a charity group with religious sentiments
Vicar General Dominic Gomes of the Archdiocese of Calcutta said the freezing of West Bengal accounts was "a cruel Christmas present to the poorest of the poor." Since Modi came to power in 2014, right-wing Hindu groups have consolidated their position in all states and launched small-scale attacks against religious minorities, claiming their action is to prevent religious conversions.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

