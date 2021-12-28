Video
Cape Town bells toll to honour Tutu's life

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27: Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.
South Africa on Monday began a week of mourning for the revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The Nobel Peace laureate passed away on Sunday at the age of 90, stripping the world of a towering moral figure and bringing the curtain down on a heroic South African era.
His funeral will be held on New Year's Day at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral, his former parish, his foundation said, although ceremonies are likely to be muted because of Covid restrictions. The widow of South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel, on Monday mourned "the loss of a brother."
On Friday, his remains will be placed in the cathedral on the eve of the funeral, although attendance for his farewell will be capped at 100, according to the archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba. Diminutive, crackling with humour and warmth,     -AFP


