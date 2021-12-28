Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

People looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

People looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin

People looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin

People looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province on December 27, 2021.     photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi govt freezes accounts of Mother Teresa's charity
People cross a street in heavy snow in the city of Toyama, Toyama prefecture
UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim couple
Cape Town bells toll to honour Tutu's life
People looking at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin
Suu Kyi verdict delayed again
Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious
Iran seeks assurances as nuke talks resume


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft