Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:40 AM
Home Foreign News

Suu Kyi verdict delayed again

UN \'horrified\' by massacre of civilians in Myanmar

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

UN 'horrified' by massacre of civilians in MyanmarYANGON, Dec 27: A Myanmar junta court on Monday again postponed giving its verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, a source with knowledge of the case said. The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals staged a coup against her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.
But the judge adjourned the verdict until January 10, without giving details. Earlier this month, Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid restrictions, in a ruling that was widely condemned by the international community.
Suu Kyi is also charged with multiple counts of corruption -- each of which is punishable by 15 years in jail -- and violating the official secrets act. Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in Naypyidaw and her lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.
The offense falls under the Natural Disaster Management Law and the maximum penalty is three years in prison and a fine.  She is also being tried in the same court on five counts of corruption. The maximum penalty for each count is 15 years in prison and a fine. A sixth corruption charge, in which Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint are accused of granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, has not yet gone to trial.
Meanwhile, a UN official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation.
Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state. A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops. Myanmar has been in chaos since a February coup, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
On Saturday, photos appeared on social media purporting to show two burned-out trucks and a car on a highway in Hpruso township in Kayah state, with the charred remains of bodies inside. A member of a local PDF group said its fighters had found the vehicles Saturday morning after hearing the military had stopped several vehicles in Hpruso after clashes with its fighters nearby on Friday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

