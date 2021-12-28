Video
England face nervous wait as C-19 threatens Ashes

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

MELBOURNE, DEC 27: England were nervously awaiting results of PCR tests after four Covid cases in the camp but veteran Jimmy Anderson said Monday they are keen to finish the Ashes series in Australia.
Four members of the England party -- two support staff and two family members -- tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the start of day two in the third Test in Melbourne.
The team and management were then required to undergo rapid antigen (RAT) tests as they were about to leave their hotel for Melbourne Cricket Ground.
They were given the all-clear barely 45 minutes before play was due to begin, but must also take PCR tests as a precaution.
England bowler Anderson said the team was on the bus ready to leave when they were ordered off to have the RAT tests.
"As far as I'm aware, the whole playing group feel fine. We've just stepped up safety protocols around the dressing room, wearing masks and keeping distance where possible," he said after stumps on day two.
"We are all having PCR tests now and obviously we need all those to be clear, if possible, so we'll just have to wait and see what the results are."   
Anderson added that the England team had not been told of the plan should anyone test positive.
Australian broadcaster the Seven Network also said there had been a positive case among its staff working at the MCG, forcing last-minute changes to their commentary team.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

