'We want to take country's sports arena to a new heights': BOA president

Newly elected President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has expressed his determination to take the country's sports arena to a new heights with the cooperation of all.

He was speaking to reporters after an introductory session with members of the newly-elected committee at the BOA building on Monday.

The BOA president said at the outset, "It is a great privilege to be given this responsibility on the auspicious occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. And for that I consider myself lucky. I am especially grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister for placing her trust in me. I will try to repay the trust she has placed in me."

"I just took over today. I discussed with all those who are with me, the executive committee. After getting introduced with them, I saw that all the members of this committee are experts in their respective fields. We have set a simple goal by utilizing their combined skills. Which aims to do better than before. Inshallah, with the cooperation of all, we will be able to do better than before. '

Expressing his determination to give some visible outputs in the future, the BOA President said, "Our aim will be to give some visible outputs. Bangladesh have done better in the Olympic than before and because of this we have got good results in various sports."

In response to a question, he said, "The visible thing is that the way we are doing well in cricket, we want to do same in football, I want to say, for example, that Brazil invests in football but not so much in cricket. We will invest more in all the potential areas. We are aiming at different games, aiming at the Olympic so that we can increase the number of medals. That will be our primary goal. The point is, we want to achieve something.

He went on to saying: "You have done well in many disciplines but have not been able to increase the number of medals. Then it will be difficult to judge the good you have done. We are focusing on which events can increase our medal tally. '

Regarding taking charge, the BOA president said, "I only took the charge. At our first introductory meeting we agreed that an executive committee meeting should be held very soon. There will be an action plan. Then I can give you a clear picture of how we can achieve better than before."

In response to another question about the Olympic Village, the BOA President said, "If it is a visible project, we will definitely take it forward. I don't know yet, I heard it from you for the first time. All I can say is that I have experience playing both first division football and cricket. I was involved in many indoor and outdoor sports starting from Cadet College. I'm a sports enthusiastic. My focus will always here, I will try my best."

Asked which sports he would like to improve on, the Chief of Army Staff said, "I said, I will listen in detail first like what was the previous achievement, where our chances lie, and then we will move on. So I'll let you know later."

"I was in the Army football team," the BOA president said of his first-division football and cricketing life. "I played in the first division of Khulna. And I played in Khulna Brothers Union."

Asked about the separate track for the Athletics, he said, "It's a matter of time before we can increase the sports facilities, increase the track, increase the athletic ground, increase the football field, increase the cricket field, that's all good for us. I will try to expose all the fields and try to execute the plan well."

The BOA president said that he had and the Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza had already discussed those matters with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Shahed Bhai and I have discussed the matter with the Hon'ble Prime Minister." She loves sports very much. So I can guarantee. She (Prime Minister) said spontaneously, what do you need and she will give us support. I am already signing a letter and sending it to her. She will help us. Since we have got her blessings and we also have desires, Inshallah I firmly believe we can do something very good."

Aiming at the needs of the people of the country, he said, according to the needs of the people, football, cricket or the outside will be targeted.

"We can bring a lot of medals in archery, but these disciplines must be improved to win the hearts and minds of ordinary people."

Responding to a question, the BOA president expressed his gratitude to the Swadhin Bangla football team and said, "We always respect old heroes. Because I personally believe that without singing the praises of virtue, virtue is not born. Why don't we remember those who have done something special for us. Today, we are standing on the basis of their deeds. If our freedom fighters did not give their lives for us, martyrs did not sacrifice themselves, this country would not be independent. It would be unfair if we were not grateful to those who have made the country independent and contributed today. So we are grateful to them."

"I am the president of the Olympic Association," he said of the Olympic medal. "Naturally, I will think about the Olympics. I have no choice but to think that. I must think. We believe in achievement. The goal must be far away. If I thought about going to the moon today, I might not be able to do today. But it is better to have goals. My goal must be age-appropriate challenging. But it's not that challenging that we have to win gold in the Olympic 100 meters, it won't be practical. To do well in the Olympics, you have to do well in the SAFF Games and the Asian Games. These are just a step towards a bigger place."

Earlier in the introductory meeting, Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza and Vice-President Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, MP, welcomed the BOA President with flowers.

