Soumya, Suvagata hit 150s, Rishad, Ifran haul fifer

Walton Central Zone build a skyscraper against BCB South Zone at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram ridding on the couple of 150 or more scores from the bat of Soumya Sarkar and Shuvagata Home while Islami Bank East Zone are fighting to avoid follow-on against BCB North Zone at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.



Central Zone vs South Zone

Resuming from 293 runs for four, Central Zone piled up enormous 481 runs' 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Soumya, Shuvagata and Salman Hossain.

Soumya started batting on day-2 from overnight's 128 and got out on sharp 150. He hit 12 boundaries and three over-boundaries in his 292 balls' innings. Shuvagata on the other hand suppressed Soumya for two runs. The skipper faced 211 deliveries to amass 152 runs with 18 fours. Besides, Salman scored 70 runs.

Leggy Rishad Hossain had scalped five wickets spending 129 runs delivering 34.5 overs while Nasum Ahmed took two and two wickets shared by Ziaur Rahman and Nahidul Islam equally.

South Zone in reply, posted 92 runs losing the wicket of Anamul Haque Bijoy, who departed for a duck. Pinak Ghosh and Amite Hasan were batting on 67 and 25 respectively till the stump of the day's game. Southerns are still trail by 389 runs.

East Zone vs North Zone

East Zone are trail by 127 runs in their second innings in reply to North Zone's 310 runs' first innings total. Easterns were on 17 for none before the game of the day being stumped.

Mohammad Ashraful was batting on 14 while Imrul Kayes was on one.

Earlier in the day, BCBNZ were bowled out for 310 runs ridding on the bat of Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sharifullah, Mahidul Islam Ankon and Junaid Siddique. Tamim missed a ton for nine while Sharifullah and Ankon both missed fifties for one and two runs respectively. Junaid scored 37 runs.

Ifran Hossain had five scalps while Tanvir Islam took three and Nayeem Hasan grasped rest two wickets.

