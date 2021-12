Mashrafe, Mahmudullah, Tamim in Dhaka, Barisal tent Shakib, Gayle

Earlier, BCB informed by a media release that Rupa Fabrics Ltd and Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium) jointly occupy the ownership of Dhaka but day before the drafts, they withdrew ownership. Dhaka therefore, will be run by BCB for the time being and later they will decide whether they would take sponsor or ownership for the team.

Rubel Hossain, Naim Sheikh and Afghan recruit Mohammad Shahzad are the other big names in the tent while Barishal owned by Fortune Shoes Limited signed Shakib Al Hasan and West Indian giant Chris Gayle directly.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan and Soumya Sarkar are the home stars in Khulna tent while Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) and Sikandar Raja (Zimbabwe) are the top ranked overseas stars for them.

Cumilla Victorians are the most balanced side after the draft. They signed Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Moin Ali (England) and Sunil Narine (West Indies) directly and picked Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Kushal Mendis (Sri Lanka) and Oshane Thomas (West Indies) from the draft.

The BPL T20 2022 will start on January 21 with final on 18 February. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet are the three venues to host the rigorous domestic event.



Dhaka

Direct signing: Mahmudullah Riyad, Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan).

Local players from draft: Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uz Zaman, Shafiul Islam, Zahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Rishad Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.

Overseas players from Draft: Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan), Fazal Haque Farooqi (Afghanistan).



Chattogram Challengers

Direct signing: Nasum Ahmed, Beny Howell (England), Kenner Lewis (West Indies), Will Jacques (England).

Local players from draft: Shariful Islam, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mukidul Islam Mughdo, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittonjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Akbar Ali and Naeem Islam.

Overseas players from draft: Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Rayad Emrit (West Indies).



Fortune Barisal

Direct signing: Shakib Al Hasan, Mujib Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Danushka Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka) and Chris Gayle (West Indies).

Local players from draft: Nurul Hasan Sohan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Saikat Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain Emon and Irfan Shukkur.

Overseas players from draft: Obed McCoy (West Indies), Alzzari Joseph (West Indies), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka).



Sylhet Sunrisers

Direct signing: Taskin Ahmed, Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka), Kesrick Williams (West Indies), Colin Ingram (South Africa).

Local players from draft: Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Al Amin Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Sohag Gazi, Alok Kapali, Muktar Ali, Siraj Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Jubayer Hossain Likhon and Shafiul Hayat Hridoy.

Overseas players from draft: Ravi Bopara (England), Angelo Perera (Sri Lanka).



Khulna Tigers

Direct signing: Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Vanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Navin ul Haq (Afghanistan).

Local players from draft: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukder, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Nabil Samad.

Overseas players from draft: Sekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka), Sikandar Raja (Zimbabwe).



Comilla Victorians

Direct signing: Mustafizur Rahman, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Moin Ali (England) and Sunil Narine (West Indies).

Local players from draft: Liton Das, Shahidul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Tanvir Islam, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam,

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Haider Rony and Mehedi Hasan.

Overseas players from draft: Kushal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Oshane Thomas (West Indies).











