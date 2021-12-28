11 more hospitalized with dengue

Eleven patients were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, seven were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and four to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,368 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 27. So far, 28,137 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery. So far, 28,180 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 84. Of them, 51 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 33 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 104 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November, six in December so far. Among 28,368 infected, 1,146 were diagnosed with dengue in December, 3,567 in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

