Talk On EC Formation

Tariqat Federation, Khelafat Majlish demand new law

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

Joining the dialogue of President Abdul Hamid on Monday, leaders of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and Khelafat Majlish echoed the demands for formulating a new law to form an independent and neutral 'Election Commission (EC)' to conduct acceptable polls.
They, however, suggested that the President should select new EC members through the formation of a 'search committee'.
The leaders of the two parties also proposed not to appoint people who don't believe in the spirit of the country's 'War of Liberation' and even family members of them shouldn't also be incorporated, according to a press release of the Bangabhaban.
The press release said Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maijbhandari led its seven-member delegation for the dialogue while Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Kader led its seven-member delegation.
The meetings were held on Monday evening.
It said President Abdul Hamid welcomed the delegations and said, "The main target of the dialogue is to form an acceptable Election Commission."
"I hope that an acceptable Election Commission could be formed following the dialogue with the country's political parties," he said, urging the parties to cooperate him for the job.
Giving proposal to formulate a new law in this regards during the dialogue, Maijbhandari said, "Formulation of a new law is now a demand of time. The President should take steps as soon as possible to formulate the law."
"Until then, the EC can be formed by forming a search committee discussing with the political parties and representatives of civil society. But, the issue must be ensured that the persons who opposed the War of Liberation and their family members cannot be appointed," he added.
Meanwhile, a press release of Khelafat Majlish said its Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Kader placed five-point proposals to the President in the dialogue.
The issues, they mentioned in the written proposal, are formulation of a new law to form EC, appointment of new EC chief and its members, strengthening the EC and ensuring its neutrality, ensuring the atmosphere of free and fair elections and the polls time government.


