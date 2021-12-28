Video
Omicron In US

New York sees increase in hospitalized children 

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

WASHINGTON, Dec 27: With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States' Covid-19 test shortage.
The New York State Department of Health warned "of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19," in a statement Friday.
In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week," it said.
Approximately half of the admissions are younger than five, an age group that is vaccine ineligible, the department added.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States is on the rise, with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections daily over the past seven days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
The arrival of the new Omicron variant, compounded by holiday celebrations that typically include travel and family reunions, have caused a rush on tests in the United States, where it is difficult to get one in many locations. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday acknowledged a Covid "testing problem" and vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month.     -AFP


