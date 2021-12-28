Video
Rising inflation hurts rural people more than urbanites: BBS

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Rising trends of inflation has forced rural people to spend more  to buy goods than urban dwellers, said a report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
The BBS report said the average inflation in rural areas rose to 6.20 per cent in November. At the same time, the average inflation in the city stood at 5.59 per cent.
Economists say the rise in diesel and kerosene prices has had an impact on the market. In early November, the government increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk15 per litre. As a result, fares of all transports have gone up. This has had an impact on overall inflation. Zahid Hossain, former chief economist at the World Bank's Dhaka office, said the rise in transportation costs has affected the commodity market. As diesel and kerosene prices have risen, so have transportation costs. Fare is being taken higher than what has been increased. The demand in the market is increasing due to these factors, along with rise in inflation.
The state-owned agency revealed that prices of almost all types of daily commodities including rice, pulses, flour are higher in villages than in cities. The people of the village have to spend more money for transportation, medical treatment and furniture
In November, a rural consumer bought a product for Tk106.20, while a customer in the city bought the same product for Tk105. 59. In urban areas, food inflation is 4.37 per cent, while in rural areas it is 5.90 per cent. However, non-food inflation is higher in urban areas than in rural areas. In November, non-food inflation rose to 6.99 per cent in urban areas and 6.78 per cent in rural areas.      -UNB


