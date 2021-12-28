People rejecting AL in UP polls for its HR violations, claims Kh Mosharraf

"The people of the country are rejecting the Awami League in the Union Parishad (UP) elections, because the incidents of human rights violations in the country have surpassed all previous records," said BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

He has made the comment at a South Asian Youth Research Centre's round table discussion meeting titled "Human Rights Issues and the Image of Bangladesh" at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, "A United Nation (UN) delegation wanted to visit Bangladesh to get accurate information about the country's human rights situation, but they were not allowed to enter the country. Because human rights violations in the country through disappearance, murder and Digital Security Act have gone beyond tolerance."

"Human rights in Bangladesh are not only violated by the law enforcement agencies within the country but also by the neighbouring countries due to the fragile foreign policy of the government," alleged Khandaker Musharraf. He called upon the youth to come forward to brighten the image of the country by establishing human rights in Bangladesh. "The US embargo on the country's police, army and senior RAB officials reveals the true nature of the corrupt government," Musharraf said.

Regarding medical treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Khandaker Musharraf said, "It is Khaleda Zia's basis rights to get medical treatment. But the government is depriving her from her medical rights. She was unjustly punished and placed under house arrest."

The BNP leader demanded the government to relax the conditions of release of Khaleda Zia and let her go abroad for better treatment.

Mentioning that, the law and order situation is deteriorating due to the Union Parishad elections, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "The people of the country are rejecting the Awami League because the incidents of human rights violations in the country have surpassed all previous records. That's why many Awami League candidates are losing to independent candidates in the Union Parishad elections around the country." "If the Awami League is in power, the fair electoral system will not return to the country," Khandaker Musharraf said and added, "The present government has completely destroyed the electoral system of the country. Democracy and fair electoral system will not come back under this government."











