Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 80 Lakh Graft Case

Judgement against jail officer Partha on Jan 9

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Court Correspondent

Judgement against Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) will be delivered on January 9 in a graft case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his Dhaka residence.
 Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Court-4 of Dhaka on Monday fixed the judgement day on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.
In the argument the prosecution claimed to prove charges against the accused and sought the highest punishment for the accused while the defence said the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against his client and sought his acquittal. Earlier, the court recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. The judge framed charges against Partha in the case on November 4 last year.
On August 24 last year, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court.
Partha committed a punishable offence by keeping a large amount of cash at home for laundering the money, instead of depositing it into a bank account, the charge sheet mentioned.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11 more hospitalized with dengue
Female tourist in Cox’s Bazar was gang raped for extortion: RAB
Tariqat Federation, Khelafat Majlish demand new law
New York sees increase in hospitalized children 
Rising inflation hurts rural people more than urbanites: BBS
Nongor Nirapatta Samajik Sangatan forms a human chain in front of the National Museum
People rejecting AL in UP polls for its HR violations, claims Kh Mosharraf
Judgement against jail officer Partha on Jan 9


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft