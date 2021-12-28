Judgement against jail officer Partha on Jan 9

Judgement against Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) will be delivered on January 9 in a graft case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his Dhaka residence.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Court-4 of Dhaka on Monday fixed the judgement day on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

In the argument the prosecution claimed to prove charges against the accused and sought the highest punishment for the accused while the defence said the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against his client and sought his acquittal. Earlier, the court recorded statements of 12 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case. The judge framed charges against Partha in the case on November 4 last year.

On August 24 last year, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court.

Partha committed a punishable offence by keeping a large amount of cash at home for laundering the money, instead of depositing it into a bank account, the charge sheet mentioned.









