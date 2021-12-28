BD condemns Houthi attack on Saudi cities

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attack on Riyadh city and Khamis Mushayt city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Houthis recently targeting civilian facilities.

"We are concerned that such insensible acts undermine the security of the Kingdom and tend to adversely impact the peace and stability in the region," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Bangladesh also expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and remains steadfastly committed towards regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability.







