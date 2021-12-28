Video
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021
One student dies, two others injured in road accident in Gopalganj

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

One student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University (BSMRSTU) died and two others were injured in a road accident in Gopalganj on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Riazul Islam Shuvo, Honours 2nd year student of the university. He is the son of Shaschul Islam of Kahalu upazila of Bogra district.
Gopalganj Sadar Police Station OC Monirul Islam said, "The accident took place at Ghonapara of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway. We seized the errant bus. The body of the deceased was handed over without performing autopsy," he added.
The accident took place while a Khulna-bound Dola Paribahan bus collided with a van, carrying four students of BSMRSTU including Riazul. When the injured students were taken to the Gopalganj General Hospital, the on-duty doctor declared Riazul dead.
The university Proctor Raziur Rahman said, "After the Janaza of Riazul on the university campus, his body was buried at home in the village."


