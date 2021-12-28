4 of a family killed in Nawabganj road crash

KERANIGANJ, Dec 27: Four women of a family were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Mrirdhakanda in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Moina Begum, 50, Rahela Begum, 40, Sufia, 30, and Mala Begum, 46, residents of Gungerpar area of Nayanshree union of Nawabganj.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 7am when a sand-laden truck crashed into the auto-rickshaw carrying the four women on their way to Dohar, leaving them dead on the spot.

Sirajul Islam Sheikh, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nawabganj Police Station, said the killer truck has been seized. A case has been filed in this regard, the OC added. -UNB











