Banking Event

Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Fida Haq, Managing Director and CEO of Shurjomukhi Ltd, in presence of Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited along with other senior officials from both the organizations, shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding to participate in different digital innovation ventures. The signing was held at the AB Bank head office in Dhaka recently.