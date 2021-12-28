Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations

NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations

NRBC Bank Limited launched its 89th Branch banking services at Bir Uttam A K Khandakar Road, Mohakhali, Banani, Dhaka.
On Sunday, 26 December 2021, Chairman of NRBC Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated the Mohakhali Branch as Chief Guest. Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO presided over the inaugural ceremony.
Mohammed Adnan Imam, Director and Chairman of Executive Committee  and Loquit Ullah Director of the Bank were present on the occasion as Special Guest.
NRBC Bank started its 90th Branch banking activates at Barigram( Natore) on the same day.  Freedom Fighter, Alhaj, Professor Md. Abdul Kuddus, MP, Notore-4 inaugurated the Barigram Branch as Chief Guest. A K M Mostafizur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.
NRBC Bank also started its 91st Branch banking activates at Subidkhali, Patuakhali. Hafizur Rahman, Chairman of Lusaka Group, Professor Fardin Islam of SEGI University of Malaysia, Basir Ahmed, MD of  Western Engineers, Kabir Ahmed and Harunur Rashid, DMD of the Bank were present in these occasion.   
High officials of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft