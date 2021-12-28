

NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations

On Sunday, 26 December 2021, Chairman of NRBC Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated the Mohakhali Branch as Chief Guest. Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Mohammed Adnan Imam, Director and Chairman of Executive Committee and Loquit Ullah Director of the Bank were present on the occasion as Special Guest.

NRBC Bank started its 90th Branch banking activates at Barigram( Natore) on the same day. Freedom Fighter, Alhaj, Professor Md. Abdul Kuddus, MP, Notore-4 inaugurated the Barigram Branch as Chief Guest. A K M Mostafizur Rahman presided over the inaugural ceremony.

NRBC Bank also started its 91st Branch banking activates at Subidkhali, Patuakhali. Hafizur Rahman, Chairman of Lusaka Group, Professor Fardin Islam of SEGI University of Malaysia, Basir Ahmed, MD of Western Engineers, Kabir Ahmed and Harunur Rashid, DMD of the Bank were present in these occasion.

High officials of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen, local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.











