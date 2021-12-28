

Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement

Financial Institution Division secretary awarded the Sonali Bank at a function held at the ministry's conference room at the secretariat on Monday.

He hoped Sonali Bank would uphold the performance in the coming years too. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah congratulated Sonali Bank authority for their achievement to implement the indicators included in agreement held between the organizations.

Expressing his satisfaction for the achievement, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan greeted all the employees for their outstanding contribution to provide services to the doorstep during pandemic. Ministry officials, executives of different banks and financial institutions were present on the award giving ceremony.

It may be noted that Financial Institution division of Finance Ministry singed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21 with 17 banks, Bima and others financial organizations to ensure their development to provide services to the people. Sonali bank Limited scored 92.8 out of 100 ranking number one among the state-owned banks category.



Secretary of Financial Institution Division, Finance Ministry, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over crest and certificate to Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan for securing first position among all government banks in implementing Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21.Financial Institution Division secretary awarded the Sonali Bank at a function held at the ministry's conference room at the secretariat on Monday.He hoped Sonali Bank would uphold the performance in the coming years too. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah congratulated Sonali Bank authority for their achievement to implement the indicators included in agreement held between the organizations.Expressing his satisfaction for the achievement, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan greeted all the employees for their outstanding contribution to provide services to the doorstep during pandemic. Ministry officials, executives of different banks and financial institutions were present on the award giving ceremony.It may be noted that Financial Institution division of Finance Ministry singed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21 with 17 banks, Bima and others financial organizations to ensure their development to provide services to the people. Sonali bank Limited scored 92.8 out of 100 ranking number one among the state-owned banks category.