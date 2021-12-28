Video
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

In line with the restoration of Emirates' network and upsurge in travel demand, passengers traveling in premium cabins as well as Skywards (Frequent Flyer Programme) members in select membership tiers will have access to more than 120 lounges by February,2022.
Emirates, which has resumed operations to over 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network, currently flies to more than 120 destinations worldwide via its hub in Dubai. Customers travelling in First Class and Business Class will be able to complement their travel experience with Emirates' signature premium lounge service at over 20 airports in its network, across Europe, Africa, US and Asia, says a press release.
By late December, Emirates will re-open lounges at several UK airports, including London Heathrow, Birmingham, and Manchester while the lounges in London Gatwick and Glasgow  January 2022.
Emirates lounges in Germany, namely Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dusseldorf, in addition to lounges in Milan and Rome, have already re-opened for passengers, while the lounge in Paris is scheduled to open later this month.
In the US, travellers on Emirates flights can access the premium lounge experience at Los Angeles International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport as well as New York JFK, with Emirates' San Francisco lounge to re-start its services in February 2022.
An additional Emirates Lounge, to serve passengers travelling through Cairo, has resumed operations earlier, while lounges in Colombo and Bangkok to welcome travelers soon.


