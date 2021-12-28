Video
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

TK50 bonus offer for new customers will expire on December 31, 2021, rather than March 31, 2022.
On December 16, Mobile financial payment service Trust Axiata Pay - brand name styled as 'tap' started the campaign to celebrate the country's 50th anniversary of independence, says a press release.
Newly registered users can get Tk50 cash. The new users get Tk25 upon registration and Tk25 money back on mobile recharge, making up a total of Tk50 reward.
Chief of Army Staff, General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chairman, Trust Axiata Digital Limited, company that owns 'tap', was launched the commercial operation of this mobile financial and payment service at the Trust Bank head office in Dhaka earlier this year on July 28.
`tap' has brought the service aiming to promote cashless and universal banking meaning anytime-anywhere payments-transactions using mobile phones in Bangladesh. The service will cater to all customers, corporate and government payments like merchant shopping, bill payment, remittance, army recruitment fee, fund transfer, cash-out from agent, add money from bank, insurance bill, passport fees, utility bill, NID fee, tuition fees, mobile recharge, television/DTH bill, Indian visa fee and e-commerce.
tap - a joint venture company by Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh and Axiata Digital Services Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.


