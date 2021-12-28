Video
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Syed Almas Kabir, Chief Executive Officer of MetroNet Bangladesh Limited and Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan, Director of Bengal Technological Corporation Ltd. have been elected President and Hon. Secretary General respectively of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) for the term 2022 & 2023.
They were elected at the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Sunday, BMCCI said in a media release on Monday.
Shabbir Ahmed Khan, CEO of Khan & Deen Traders and M Riyaaz Rasheed, acting CEO of Robi Axiata Limited, have been elected Vice Presidents.
Rubaiyat Ahsan, Managing Director of ALLIANT Limited and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Managing Director of GD Assist Ltd. have been elected Hon. Joint Secretary General and Hon. Treasurer respectively for the same       period.
The other elected Directors are K. M. Mijanur Rahman, Managing Director of Maria Food Products Ltd., Jamilur Rahman, Managing Director of Extol (Bangladesh) Ltd., Mahbub Alam Shah, Executive Director of SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd., Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, Director of Wingspeed Propellers Ltd., A.F.M. Asif, CEO of Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd., Dr. Lokiat Ullah, Executive Director of BIOPHARMA Limited, Md. Mamunur Rahman, CEO of EXPOPRO, Syed A Habib, Chairman of iPeople Limited, Zulfikar Ali, Chairman of Ezzy Services and resources Management Ltd., and Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, Managing Director of Infra Construction & Engineering Ltd.


