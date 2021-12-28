Video
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and Abul Hossain Khan have been elected as President and General Secretary of the Bangladesh Billboard Advertising Owners Association.
Election of the 21-member executive committee of the organization was held on Saturday at Gulistan in Dhaka.
In the election, Mizan-Sohrab Parishad secured Mohammad Mizanur Rahman as president, Afshar Uddin Selim and Mosharraf Hossain as vice-presidents, Kazi Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury as joint general secretary, Muhammad Salahuddin as office secretary, Sheikh Shahed as sports and cultural secretary, Nur Nawaz Bappi as Religious Affairs Secretary and Md. Sohag, Md. Farid Uddin, Aminul Islam (representing Sylhet) and Nooran Nabi Khan (Nur) in the post of four executive members.
On the other hand, Haji Md. Rashed-Abul Hossain Khan Parishad secured Abul Hossain Khan as General Secretary, MMA Kabir Sumon as Organizing Secretary, Rasheduzzaman Khan as Finance Secretary, Mohammad Rezaul as Publicity and Publication Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Farooq as Law and Social Welfare Secretary and Selina Parveen Women Affairs Secretary and Nazmus Shakib, Saiful Islam Shaheen (Chittagong representative) and Abul Kalam Azad for the member post.
Besides, Akherul Islam and Golam Sarwar Qaiyum got same number of votes for the post of senior vice-president. The post will be decided later in accordance with the trade union law, a press release said.


