Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak

After witnessing a downward trend in the three sessions, stocks on Tuesday rebounded as the indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as investors resumed buyng prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE amid volatility advanced by 39.34 points or 0.59 per cent to 6,669.22, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 16.04 points to 2,504 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.77 points to 1,417.64, at the close of the trading.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 196 advanced, 142 declined and 40 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 7,451.02 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8,856.14 million at the previous session of the week.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 153.13 points to settle at 19,421.38 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 92.74 points to close at 11,668.87.

Of the issues traded, 105 declined, 156 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 16.30 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 437.20 million.











