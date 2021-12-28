Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

After witnessing a downward trend in the three sessions, stocks on Tuesday rebounded as the indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as investors resumed buyng prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE amid volatility advanced by 39.34 points or 0.59 per cent to 6,669.22, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rising 16.04 points to 2,504 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.77 points to 1,417.64, at the close of the trading.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 196 advanced, 142 declined and 40 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
However, daily trade turnover plunged to Tk 7,451.02 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 8,856.14 million at the previous session of the week.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 153.13 points to settle at 19,421.38 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 92.74 points to close at 11,668.87.
Of the issues traded, 105 declined, 156 advanced and 38 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 16.30 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 437.20 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft