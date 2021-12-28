New impetus to re-excavation of rivers, cannels on cards

The government has undertaken the second amendment of the ongoing project 'Re-excavation of small rivers, canals and water reservoirs in 64 districts (first phase);' which it has sent to the Planning Commission recently.

It aims at ensuring round the year irrigation facilities to agri-lands by increasing the water holding capacity of small rivers, canals and water reservoirs.

Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the project on December 23. Planning Commission member Ramendra Nath Biswas responsible for Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions presided over the meeting.

The project was originally approved by ECNEC in 2018 and was scheduled for implementation from November 2018 to December 2020 at a cost of Tk 2,279.54 crore. Subsequently, the Ministry of Water Resources approved the implementation of the first revised RDPP from November 2018 to December this year at a cost of Tk 2,271.13 crore.

The second amendment has been proposed incorporating new work components but at reduced cost for Tk 2,269.64 crore. This is Tk 9.70 crore less than the original project cost.

As per revised project proposals, agricultural production will increase by providing irrigation facilities to about 150,000 hectares of land. Moreover risk of floods and water-logging will be lowered by conserving biodiversity, increasing the drainage capacity of small rivers, canals and reservoirs in an area of approximately 6 lakh hectares of land.

Re-excavation will revitalize small rivers, canals and reservoirs, increase navigability and ensure easy communication of about 2,000 kilometers of navigable water ways. Fish farming will improve by increasing and prolonging the water holding capacity of small rivers, canals and reservoirs.

The proposed amendments said Bangladesh is a riverine country. The water of such water reservoirs is used for fishing and agricultural purposes and conserving environment. The need for water to protect biodiversity is immense.

It said about 70 percent of the total land area of the country is flooded. As a result, huge amount of agricultural land, crops, houses etc. face recurring inundation and threats.

Sediments every year through three major river systems such as Padma, Meghna and Jamuna is spreading in different branches and sub-rivers shrinking the water bodies. As a result, rivers and canals are filling up. Rivers are losing navigability. Ground water for agricultural use is dipping.

This is why re-excavation of rivers is important by under-taking dredging and the project has been taken up for this purpose.













