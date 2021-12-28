Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New impetus to re-excavation of rivers, cannels on cards

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Mizanur Rahman

The government has undertaken the second amendment of the ongoing project 'Re-excavation      of small rivers, canals and water reservoirs in 64 districts (first phase);' which it has sent to the Planning Commission recently.
It aims at ensuring round the year irrigation facilities to agri-lands by increasing the water holding capacity of small rivers, canals and water reservoirs.
Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed             the project on December 23.  Planning Commission member Ramendra Nath Biswas responsible for Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions presided over the meeting.
The project was originally approved by ECNEC in 2018 and was scheduled for implementation from November 2018 to December 2020 at a cost of Tk 2,279.54 crore. Subsequently, the Ministry of Water Resources approved the implementation of the first revised RDPP from November 2018 to December this year at a cost of Tk 2,271.13 crore.
The second amendment has been proposed incorporating new work components but at reduced cost for Tk 2,269.64 crore. This is Tk 9.70 crore less than the original project cost.
As per revised project proposals, agricultural production will increase by providing irrigation facilities to about 150,000 hectares of land. Moreover risk of floods and water-logging will be lowered by conserving biodiversity, increasing the drainage capacity of small rivers, canals and reservoirs in an area of approximately 6 lakh hectares of land.
Re-excavation will revitalize small rivers, canals and reservoirs, increase navigability and ensure easy communication of about 2,000 kilometers of navigable water ways. Fish farming will improve by increasing and prolonging the water holding capacity of small rivers, canals and reservoirs.
The proposed amendments said Bangladesh is a riverine country. The water of such water reservoirs is used for fishing and agricultural purposes and conserving environment. The need for water to protect biodiversity is immense.
It said about 70 percent of the total land area of the country is flooded. As a result, huge amount of agricultural land, crops, houses etc. face recurring inundation and threats.
Sediments every year through three major river systems such as Padma, Meghna and Jamuna is spreading in different branches and sub-rivers shrinking the water bodies. As a result, rivers and canals are filling up. Rivers are losing navigability. Ground water for agricultural use is dipping.
This is why re-excavation of rivers is important by under-taking dredging and the project has been taken up for this purpose.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft