

Nagad users can avail 30pc cashback on OBHAI ride

An agreement between two companies have taken place at Nagad's Head Office recently. Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, and Rahid Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of OBHAI Solutions Ltd. have signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.

During the event, Nagad's Chief Sales Officer Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Md. Saidur Rahman, Head of Payments Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan and OBHAI's Head of Finance and Accounts Md. Azizur Rahaman, Head of Partnership Mahfuz Shahid were present among other high officials from both the organizations.

Through this agreement, customers of the country's best Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' will enjoy 30 percent instant cashback or up to BDT 70 per transaction if they pay for a car or CNG ride through the OBHAI app.

The campaign will run till 31 January 2022. Consumers can avail up to BDT 140 per month and BDT 280 within two months.

While proceed any payment, customers have to select 'Nagad' from the OBHAI app to enjoy this cashback offer. Moreover, customer's Nagad account needs to be active to avail this offer.

While talking about the special offer for commuters, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We are constantly working to ensure the comfort of our customers. Since the beginning, Nagad has been a customer-friendly service and our customers are also getting proof of that day by day."

To know more details about this offer, customers can visit https://nagad. com. bd/bn/offer/obhai-2/ or they can call at 16167 or 096 096 16167.























The Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' has come up with an exciting offer for its customers to save money while they commute. From now on, Nagad users can avail 30 percent instant cashback if they make any payment on the Ride-Sharing platform OBHAI.An agreement between two companies have taken place at Nagad's Head Office recently. Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Nagad, and Rahid Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of OBHAI Solutions Ltd. have signed the contract on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.During the event, Nagad's Chief Sales Officer Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Md. Saidur Rahman, Head of Payments Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan and OBHAI's Head of Finance and Accounts Md. Azizur Rahaman, Head of Partnership Mahfuz Shahid were present among other high officials from both the organizations.Through this agreement, customers of the country's best Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' will enjoy 30 percent instant cashback or up to BDT 70 per transaction if they pay for a car or CNG ride through the OBHAI app.The campaign will run till 31 January 2022. Consumers can avail up to BDT 140 per month and BDT 280 within two months.While proceed any payment, customers have to select 'Nagad' from the OBHAI app to enjoy this cashback offer. Moreover, customer's Nagad account needs to be active to avail this offer.While talking about the special offer for commuters, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "We are constantly working to ensure the comfort of our customers. Since the beginning, Nagad has been a customer-friendly service and our customers are also getting proof of that day by day."To know more details about this offer, customers can visit https://nagad. com. bd/bn/offer/obhai-2/ or they can call at 16167 or 096 096 16167.