AGM of CCCI held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26: Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) for the year 2020-2021 was held today at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Center in Agrabad commercial area here.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam presided over the meeting while its former president MA Latif, MP, senior vice-president Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, Vice-President Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Directors AKM Akter Hossain, Md. Ahoid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Anjan Shekhar Das, Benazir Chowdhury Nishan, Fauzul Alef Khan, Engineer Iftekhar Hossain, Md. Iftekhar Faisal, Mohammad Adnanul Islam and Mohammad Nasirul Alam (Fahim), former directors of CCCI, leaders of various associations and CCCI members were present, among others, in the meeting.

At the AGM, the financial report of the CCCI and the relevant audit report and the report of the board of directors were approved.


















