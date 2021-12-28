Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US retail sales up 8.5pc this holiday season

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

Washington, Dec 27: US consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.5 percent over last year, a study released Sunday showed.
Online sales were up 11 percent and in-store sales up 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse study. The increase, which was the strongest in 17 years, does not reflect automobile sales. "Consumers splurged throughout the season," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated.
The boom saw "apparel and department stores experiencing strong growth as shoppers sought to put their best dressed foot forward," he said.
Americans flocked to clothing, which experienced a 47.3 percent increase in sales year-to-year as well as jewelry, with a 32 percent increase. The period included several weeks before the Omicron Covid-19 variant spread widely in the United States. Department store sales were up 21.2 percent, while electronic products experienced 16.2 percent growth. "It's been a resurgent season for retailers as consumers stocked their carts with gifts and gadgets," Mastercard said.
The study also indicated that US households made their purchases earlier than in years past, including to lock in "guaranteed by Christmas" delivery.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft