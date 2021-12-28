Video
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:36 AM
Microsoft BD names awards winners

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Microsoft has announced the winners and finalists of the 2021 Bangladesh Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.  
Recently, award winners and finalists from the region were recognized at the all-digital?Microsoft SEA New Markets Inspire. This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in multiple categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries, and sectors in which Microsoft technologies are used, says a press release..  
"We're thrilled to celebrate the winners of this year's Microsoft Bangladesh Partner of the Year Awards," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh.?"These companies are industry leaders helping businesses around the region to connect and achieve more."
Awards were classified in various categories, with recipients chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries. Applicants were judged based on their commitment to customers, their solution's impact on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
"Announcing the winners and finalists for the Bangladesh Partner of the Year Awards is always a highlight for us each year," said Anh Pham, Chief Partner Officer for the Southeast Asia New Markets at Microsoft.
"These companies are bringing innovative solutions to complex business challenges and providing digital transformation opportunities for their customers from cloud to edge. Congratulations to each winner and finalist on this tremendous achievement."
The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists, including the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners for 2021, is available at?https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.


