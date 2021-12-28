Video
Two CIPs accorded reception at Hathazari

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Hathazari residents have accorded reception to two remittance earners after they were nominated as Commercially Important Person (CIP) by the Bangladesh government.
Former Minister for Youth and Sports of North District Awami League Alhaj Manjrul Alam Chowdhury Manzur and Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP attended the reception as the chief gust and special guest of the event respectively held at a restaurant at Hathazari Municipality late on Sunday.
The two CIP's were Mohammad Selim of South Pahartali area under Hathazari upazila and Haji Mohammad Selim of Dhalai union.
Former Joint General Secretary of North District Awami League Alhaj Yunus Gani Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shahidul Alam, Member Shahnewaz Hossain Chowdhury, Hathazari Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Rafiqul Islam addressed the function as special guests.


