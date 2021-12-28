

Two CIPs accorded reception at Hathazari

Former Minister for Youth and Sports of North District Awami League Alhaj Manjrul Alam Chowdhury Manzur and Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, MP attended the reception as the chief gust and special guest of the event respectively held at a restaurant at Hathazari Municipality late on Sunday.

The two CIP's were Mohammad Selim of South Pahartali area under Hathazari upazila and Haji Mohammad Selim of Dhalai union.

Former Joint General Secretary of North District Awami League Alhaj Yunus Gani Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Shahidul Alam, Member Shahnewaz Hossain Chowdhury, Hathazari Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Rafiqul Islam addressed the function as special guests.











