

ACME Lab approves 25pc dividend at 45the AGM

The approval came from the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held through Digital Platformon Sunday, December 26 last, says a press release.

Mrs. Nagina Afzal Sinha, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. Mizanur Rahman Sinha - Managing Director, Mrs. Jahanara Mizan Sinha - Deputy Managing Director,. Md. Abul Hossain - Nominee Director, Das Deba Prashad, Ehsan Ul Fattah and Mrs. Evana Hoque, FCA- Independent Directors, Ms. Tasneem Sinha-Director, Tanveer Sinha-Director, Mrs. Sabrina Juned-Director, Fahim Sinha-Director, Md. Hasibur Rahman - Additional Deputy Managing Director and Chief Internal Audit Executive (CIAE),. Kazi Mohammed Badruddin, FCA, FCMA as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Md. Arshadul Kabir, FCA - Company Secretary (Acting) of the Companywere also present in the meeting. A large number of shareholders were joined in the meeting.

All significant activities of the Company throughout the year 2020-2021, along with the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements, declaration of Dividend, election of Directors, appointment of statutory Auditors and Compliance Auditors including other notable action plans and future roadmap were placed in the meeting which were duly approved by the Shareholders.

The Chairman of the Company expressed her heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the participants for making the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) successful.























