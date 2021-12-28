Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ACME Lab approves 25pc dividend at 45the AGM

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

ACME Lab approves 25pc dividend at 45the AGM

ACME Lab approves 25pc dividend at 45the AGM

The shareholders of The ACME Laboratories Ltd. approved Cash Dividend @25% for the Financial Year 2020-2021.
The approval came from the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held through Digital Platformon Sunday, December 26 last, says a press release.
Mrs. Nagina Afzal Sinha, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. Mizanur Rahman Sinha - Managing Director, Mrs. Jahanara Mizan Sinha - Deputy Managing Director,. Md. Abul Hossain - Nominee Director, Das Deba Prashad, Ehsan Ul Fattah and Mrs. Evana Hoque, FCA- Independent Directors, Ms. Tasneem Sinha-Director, Tanveer Sinha-Director, Mrs. Sabrina Juned-Director, Fahim Sinha-Director, Md. Hasibur Rahman - Additional Deputy Managing Director and Chief Internal Audit Executive (CIAE),. Kazi Mohammed Badruddin, FCA, FCMA as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Md. Arshadul Kabir, FCA - Company Secretary (Acting) of the Companywere also present in the meeting. A large number of shareholders were joined in the meeting.
All significant activities of the Company throughout the year 2020-2021, along with the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements, declaration of Dividend, election of Directors, appointment of statutory Auditors and Compliance Auditors including other notable action plans and future roadmap were placed in the meeting which were duly approved by the Shareholders.
The Chairman of the Company expressed her heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the participants for making the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) successful.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft