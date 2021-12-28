Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 December, 2021, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

Published : Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

MIAMI, US, Dec 27: US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean.
Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations.
Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
Earlier this week, 55 people on the ship tested positive for Covid-19 which spread among passengers and crew members despite 95 percent of people on board being vaccinated, the company said.
Hammer, 69, said that she ultimately decided to go ahead with her vacation because "I already paid my money."
The ship did not dock at the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the last scheduled stops on its eight-day voyage out of precaution, before it returned to port at Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday.
"We're just being optimistic about everything, even if we can't get off, we've got all our friends with us and hopefully everything inside is on," said Brij Patel, 45, ahead of boarding.
Another ship, the Carnival Freedom, was turned away from the Caribbean island of Bonaire, the Post reported.
In a statement to AFP, Carnival confirmed that "a small number on board were isolated due to a positive COVID test."
"The rapid spread of the Omicron Variant may shape how some destination authorities with limited medical resources may view even a small number of cases, even when they are being managed with our vigorous protocols," the company said, without providing further details.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
NRBC Bank opens branches at 3 locations
Sonali Bank tops Annual Performance Agreement
Emirates to enhance lounge services across its network
‘tap’ campaign to offer Tk 50 bonus expires on Dec 31
Syed Almas Kabir elected BMCCI president
Billboard Owners Asso elects new leaders
Stocks rebound, halt 3-day losing streak


Latest News
Somalia's President announces suspension of PM
UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence
BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms: Hasan
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Teenage boy killed in Cumilla road accident
EO Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies
2021 was year of retrenchment in business litigation
Arms, ammo recovered from Habiganj Satchhari forest
390 independent chairman candidates win in 4th phase UP Polls
Israel approves plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
Most Read News
Iran Christian prisoners get rare 10-day holiday leave
DU student 'assaulted' for not attending BCL event
Visitors crowd REHAB fair Bangabandhu International Conference Centre
RAB asked to submit probe report on Jan 24
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan along with others
New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US
RFL approves 23% dividend
Newly reported russet sparrow: Its significance in our food chain
PM returns home today
Jhalakathi fire: Avijan-10 launch owner arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft